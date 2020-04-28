Thank you parades are happening at correctional facilities around Vermont

The community is invited all week to join in on “Caravans of Support”. These are vehicle parades happening at four correctional facilities across the state, to show support for officers and inmates.

Acting Superintendent at Northwest State Correctional Facility, Michael Beyor says, “A lot of times correction is forgotten about, as far as being a first responder throughout all this and this was very nice.”

On Tuesday, the parade at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans town, started at the State Garage and made its way to the front of the facility where staff members, such as Matt Brouillette, were lined up.

“It was definitely a morale booster for everyone on the floor and the inmates”, said Brouillette.

All the people in the parade were honking their car horns. There were also signs saying “thank you” and a few balloons being displayed on the outside of the cars. The parade lasted about ten minutes and there was a mix of community members and local law enforcement.

“It’s incredible to see local law enforcement and the community come together and appreciate what we do here” said Michael Beyor.

Matt Brouillette, the Chief of Security says, events like this are important. Especially for the staff who haven’t been able to go home and see their families because of restrictions with COVID-19.

Brouilette said, “We have 31 staff members living in local hotels just to keep their families safe from possible exposures.”

“Caravans of Support” will be happening throughout the rest of the week. The next one is in Rutland, at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility at 1:30 pm.