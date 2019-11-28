Thanksgiving air travel expected to reach all-time high

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A record 31.6 million passengers are expected to travel on U.S. airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period – up roughly four percent from 2018.

Burlington International Airport was relatively quiet on Wednesday evening, but Director of Aviation Gene Richards said he expects it to be very busy when travelers return from their Thanksgiving trips.

“It’s always very busy in the morning, and as people come back we expect Sunday and Monday to be extremely busy,” Richards said. “Particularly later in the afternoon and evenings.”

Travelers didn’t have any issues getting out of Burlington on Wednesday, but that wasn’t the case at several major airports across the nation.

At O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, there were over 330 delays and two dozen cancellations as winds reached up to 60 miles per hour.

In Denver, a city that was recently added to Burlington’s direct flight options, a heavy snowstorm cancelled over 500 flights Tuesday morning and stranded over 1,000 people at Denver International Airport.

Winter weather is expected in the Burlington area Sunday afternoon and into the evening, but Richards said the airport isn’t expecting any hiccups on their end.

“We expect no interruptions at our airport,” Richards said. “But, the feeder airports may be challenged this weekend, so we expect some delays.”