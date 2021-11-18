Thanksgiving food prices on the rise

Thanksgiving is a week from today and that annual meal may end up costing you a lot more than previous years.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year. And that starts with the Thanksgiving bird. At Mehuron Supermarket in Waitsfield, turkeys arrive on Monday.

“I think across the board what we are seeing is that the farther distance that it takes to get to you at the store, the larger price increases as a percentage,” Bruce Hyde, owner said.

Nationally turkey prices are up 24% and dinner for a family of 10 will cost on average $53.31 – up $6.41 from last year’s average.

“What we see the biggest price increase on are the larger commodity meat brands coming out of the midwest,” Hyde said.

Hyde said with local producers there’s been little to no increase.

“And although they are a bit of a more expensive option, buying local they have been able to retain their price,” Hyde said.

Arthur Woolf is an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Vermont. Woolf said the increase in prices isn’t surprising.

“We got prices going up for all sorts of things,” Woolf said.

Woolf said the shortage of truck drivers and trucks is causing this increase in prices for food.

“It’s hard to get enough products from the farm to the warehouses and then to supermarkets,” Woolf said.

The high price of fuel isn’t helping either.

“If transportation costs are higher than everyone has to get a little more money to cover those costs,” Woolf said.

The advice this week before Thanksgiving, get those turkeys now.