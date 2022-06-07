Stowe, VT — A Vermont brewery is breaking down barriers for people with disabilities in the workforce and they want to encourage others to follow in their footsteps. The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, best known for its award-winning Heady Topper and Focal Banger IPAs, is employing five people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Co-owner and head brewer John Kimmich said having these employees around has helped him grow as a human being.

“The levity that they bring to this place while at the same time doing their jobs is priceless, it really is,” Kimmich said. “It lifts everyone’s spirits when they walk in the door.”

One of the employees, Eric Greenberg, folds boxes and helps out with curbside pick up.

“I make so many boxes,” Greenberg said. “I make like over 200 and I enjoy it.”

One of his co-workers, Tara Audet, works the canning line.

“I love it here,” Audet said.

Kimmich said Eric and Tara are an important part of their team.

“Because of the diversity that they bring to the workforce, quite often they would be sidelined and dismissed and we just know that there is so much more for them to contribute,” Kimmich said.

Kimmich wants to encourage other employers to do their part.

“It’s a bit shocking that they are up against out there you would like to think people have moved beyond some of the stereotypes the sad truth is there are a lot of places where they would really have a hard time and we want to make sure that this is the opposite of that.”

As for Eric, he is here to stay. “I am a lifer here so I am going to be here for years to come.”

Vermont’s Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities helps people find jobs.