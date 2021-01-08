The Arbors at Shelburne begins first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations

The Arbors at Shelburne has partnered with CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s a hope that there is a new beginning for our residents, and our families and our greater community,” Executive Director Wendy Brodie said.

Brodie made sure it was a celebration for the staff and residents.

“We have balloons, a photo booth, we have music playing, snacks, it’s a party atmosphere in there today,” Brodie said.

The residents hope this will bring them closer to seeing their loved ones.

“They are ready to get out of the community and see their families and be able to hug them again,” Brodie said.

Nurse Michelle Walters said getting this initial shot is a sense of relief.

“Actually I was pretty excited for today, and we can only think good things are coming,” Walters said.

After residents rolled down their sleeves, Walters monitored them for 30 minutes.

“Just to make sure there are no reactions, which thankfully we haven’t had anything, and then someone is doing the same for the staff,” Walters said.

Inside the building 85 associates, and 45 residents were vaccinated. Program assistant Brielle McDonald said she couldn’t wait until she got hers.

“It’s just pure excitement and pure joy, I feel like a kid on Christmas,” McDonald said.

McDonald said it’s been tough, but very rewarding working through the pandemic.

“It feels great to be able to care for people, especially this wonderful population, and it’s been a big adjustment,” McDonald said.

They plan to get their second dose at the end of the month.