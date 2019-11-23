The Archives arcade bar to open Winooski location in 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Archives, a Burlington arcade bar, announced that it is opening a Winooski location in 2020.

They’ve launched a new Facebook page for the location as well. It will be at 45 Main Street on the Winooski circle.

Owner Matthew Walters said he believes Winooski’s downtown is growing and presents a good opportunity. He and other owners were originally looking to expand to an out-of-state location, but ultimately decided to stay in Vermont.

Walters said the atmosphere at The Archives has allowed it to grow.

“It’s a fun spot to be,” Walters said. “If you’re in a situation where you’re a bit uncomfortable about being at a bar in general, you can play games and it’s a great place to meet people.”

Walters said he’s seen a steady increase in business year-to-year, and hopes people who have moved from Burlington to Winooski will frequent the new location when it opens next year.