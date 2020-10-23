Restart Vermont funds promote ‘The Best of Route 100’

The communities of Stowe, Waterbury and the Mad River Valley are linked by Route 100 and the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains, where outdoor recreation, food, lodging and shopping are just a few of the year-round events on offer

The three received $30,000 in Restart Vermont Regional marketing and stimulus grants to promote The Best of Route 100. The communities are hoping that by focusing on the area now, it will drive shoppers into the region this holiday season.

“Our visitors don’t just stay where they are and they do travel. We want to encourage it and get people to go back and forth to enjoy all the experiences that we have here,” said Executive Director at Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, Eric Friedman.

The outdoor recreation opportunities include everything from hiking and biking to skiing.

“It’s just exciting to be apart of a community where we have a lot to offer outdoors and we’ve been voted the best in a lot of different categories which is exciting top for fall foliage and now we’re in the running again for the ski season,” said Executive Director at Stowe Area Association, Carrie Simmons.

“People drive through Waterbury to get to the valley and get to Stowe. People who want to go mountain biking know there are really wonderful places on either side. There is the beer tour, it goes up and down. We just are connected,” said Executive Director at Revitalizing Waterbury, Karen Nevin.

If you are interested in exploring that neck of the woods go to Best of Route 100.com.