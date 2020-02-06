‘A sense of pride’: When your childhood friend makes a surprise homecoming at the State of the Union

CADYVILLE, N.Y. – When Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams made a surprise return from Afghanistan during Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, it was an unexpected moment for his family and everyone in the House Chamber.

It was also a surprise to Nicholas Damiani, a Cadyville resident who grew up with Williams. The longtime friends met in seventh grade on the Peru Middle School football team. Williams’ mom labeled their tight-knit group of friends ‘The Five Musketeers.’

“If there was something we could do that was thrilling or exciting, he would always be game for those types of things,” Nicholas said. “Our friendship was always built around seeking the next adventure.”

A few years after ‘The Five Musketeers’ graduated from Peru High School, Nicholas and Townsend joined the Vermont National Guard together. Eventually, Townsend enlisted in active duty. He was on his fourth deployment to the Middle East with the 82nd Airborne Division before heading home to reunite with his wife Amy and their two children.

Although Nicholas and Townsend keep in touch now and again, their busy lives make it hard to reconnect. You can imagine the surprise Nicholas felt when he decided to tune in to the State of the Union Address.

“As it was happening, I’m kind of commenting to my wife, I was like, ‘Hey, that’s Amy on TV!”

Then, when President Trump announced that Townsend was back from deployment and in the building, the significance of the moment set in.

“To see the atmosphere around her and hear a little bit about the struggle that she goes through on the family side with his deployments, and then to see them reunited, I just think the community as a whole really got a sense of pride,” Nicholas said.

And as for Townsend? Nicholas said that in some ways, he’s still the same Peru kid he met on the football field years ago.

“Maybe a little less hair,” Nicholas joked. “But the smile on his face, the way he held himself with a sense of pride, that’s the Townsend we’ve always known.”

Nicholas said he’s been getting texts from friends he hasn’t connected with in years following Townsend’s homecoming. These conversations often end up in the old friends reminiscing on their high school days and the memories they shared with Townsend.

“Knowing where we were as middle school kids figuring it out to where he is now – this grown man that’s decorated for his sacrifice and a family man – any of our goals are accomplishable,” Nicholas said. “If we set our mind to it, and we pick our path and work hard, the end result can be amazing.”