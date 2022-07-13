In the summer months, it doesn’t take a lot of heat to turn the inside of your car into a dangerous place for your pets and young ones. Burlington police say officers receive about 5 to 10 calls a week during the hot summer season.

It may seem convenient, you have your pet with you but you need to quickly grab groceries or run other errands, but at this time of year, that can be deadly. “You shouldn’t leave your dog or any animal in the car if 70 degrees above, gets hot in a matter of minutes,” said Erin Alamed, Shelter and Volunteer Director of the Chittenden County Humane Society.

The same can be said for young people as well. “Take your kids with you,” said a University of Vermont Medical staff. “No safe amount of time. If you need groceries, you can preorder and have them delivered to your car.

Police say animals and younger ones can be in serious trouble when temperatures climb to 105 degrees. Vermont has a Samaritan law in place, which makes it legal to get a person or pet out of someone’s car as long as you get consent from law enforcement and find that there is no reasonable way to get them out otherwise.

Burlington police say they get frequent calls about pets left in cars. “We have community service officers who respond to calls. They have a device where they can get the temperature inside the car. Do we need to make a rescue or do we have a cellphone to run a license plate?”

Police will break window the of cars if all options are exhausted. “If the animal is in distress, we carry topple that can break windows.”