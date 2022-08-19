If you notice an abundance of attractive yellow flowers through the area, be warned. They are called wild parsnips and while they may look pretty, if you touch them wrong, you could get burned.

Wild parsnips, also known as poison parsnips are known for it’s sap that comes from the stem and can cause second degree burns.

Sean Beckett, Program Director at the North Branch Nature Center says wild parsnips are in bloom and can be found in fields, on walking trails, and on roadsides.

“So they have dense yellow flowers, they form these flat clusters up at the top,” said Beckett.

The wild parsnip is part of the carrot family and resembles the same flower the carrot plant sprouts.

“This time of year, it’s good to exercise caution, there’s a lot of things in that carrot family that are really delicious, and other things that can be pretty problematic like the Wild Parsnip.”

If you brush against the flower, you should be safe, as your skin only reacts to the sap from the stem.

“They’re pretty toxic, particularly if the stems break and you get the sap of it on your skin, it can cause some big serious blisters and rashes and things like that. The poison parsnip is known as a photo-reactive – that sap is a photo-reactive chemical – so on particularly sunny days, that sap will react on your skin.”

Beckett says that when it comes to trail clearing and weed whacking, that’s when you should be careful. He adds that if you need to do any type of yard work, you can protect yourself by working on a cloudy day and wearing long sleeves and gloves.

“Don’t let that get in the way of having a great time out in nature. As long as you’re not trampling through and breaking all the stems and whatnot, you’ll be perfectly fine.”

Beckett says to treat any reactions like you would any other burn. Wash the area with soap and water and cover with a loose bandage and don’t hesitate to call your doctor. The Vermont Department of Health also has information regarding prevention and treatment on their website.