The Edge fitness centers will require proof of vaccination at all four locations next month. People will be asked to fill out a form, and staff members will verify your vaccine card. You will only need to do this once. We did check around with other gyms.

The Green Mountain Community Fitness Center in Berlin, is requiring them for people out of state only. Synergy Fitness, Orange Theory, and the Burlington YMCA are not requiring it. The Edge CEO Michael Feitelberg said he based his decision off of research and data.

“We decided that this would be the best way to build a safer environment as we possibly can for our members and staff,” Feitelberg said. “The overwhelming majority has been in favor and they have been very very positive.”

There are religious and medical exemptions for members. The requirement takes effect October 18.