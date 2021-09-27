The Flynn Theater is making sure opening day is accessible to all

After 18 months in the dark the Flynn theater is back. Curtains go up in less than a month, and the theater is making sure opening day is accessible to all.

The opening celebration is set for October 23. It promises a night of tributes, stories, and music.

Four-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, will be headlining. The Flynn wants to make sure everyone can enjoy its return, regardless of price. Today the theater launched a pay it forward campaign.

“We are inviting people who can afford to buy tickets to do a buy one give one campaign,” Jay Wahl, the Flynn Executive Director said. “So that if you can buy a ticket, we hope you do. That will allow us to give tickets to our community.”

The flynn requires proof of full vaccination from all ticket holders before entering the theater.

All attendees must wear a mask while inside.