The future of the Burlington Waterfront, improvements to Perkins Pier

City leaders are thinking about the future of the Burlington Waterfront. But they aren’t doing it alone. They want the community’s input as they consider making improvements to Perkins Pier.

“I’ve been coming here for decades,” said Burlington resident Pam Otte.

Whether the middle of winter or height of summer, Perkins Pier attracts visitors year-round.

“I just love the peace of walking out and, you know, clearing my mind,” said Otte.

The place is home to runners, dog walkers, and swimmers – in warm and cold weather. Burlington Professor Rob Williams regularly visits the waterfront to swim in the icy Lake Champlain waters.

“It is the perfect playground for those of us who seek the cold…I think Perkins Pier is a phenomenal resource for our community here in Burlington,” said Burlington professor Rob Williams.

Williams says the place provides many opportunities for community engagement.

“I think any reimagining of Perkins Pier really ought to consider how to connect humans to the natural world in as many compelling ways as we can,” said Williams.

And BPRW wants to do just that.

“There’s not really a kind and gentle way to enter the water in this particular location,” said BPRW Project Coordinator Jon Adams-Kollitz.

Adams-Kollitz says access to the lake is one area he would like to improve. Efficient use of the land and the parking lot are another.

“The parking lot right now is gravel and very prone to erosion, flooding, and also not marked,” said Adams-Kollitz.

He and his colleagues asked community members what they think through a series of polling questions. A majority said the top priority should be making Perkins Pier affordable and accessible to all.

“We also want to create opportunities for everyone in Burlington. Things like accessibility, child friendliness, ecological concerns, lake health, etc. will all come into play here,” said Adams-Kollitz.

Another public meeting will be held in May and they hope to present finalized plans in July.