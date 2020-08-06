The Great American Outdoors Act provides more funding for recreational venues

On Tuesday, President Trump signed The Great American Outdoors Act into law.

The U.S. Senate passed the measure in June and the House followed last month. As a result, Vermont will be able to improve park infrastructures since funding is allocated to do so.

“COVID continues to dominate all of our lives and our minds you know outdoor recreation has played and continues to play a strong positive role. one of the few shining bright places in all of this,” said Mike Snyder, Commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation.

The new law will offer three billion dollars each year for conservation projects nationwide to protect parks, public lands, and outdoor recreation.

Congressman Peter Welch says the act will have great benefits.

“The Land and Conservation Funding is going to increase 150 percent for Vermont. It’s going to allow many of or local organizations, many of our select boards who want to make sure their citizens put a project together like this that they can accomplish that,” said Welch.

The Great American Outdoors Act will ensure Americans have access to outdoor recreation venues close to home while ensuring safety without overcrowding for generations to come.

Shelby Semmes, Northern New England Area Director at the Trust for Public Land says Americans are entitled to this funding for a better future.

“I want to stress that this bill is about our future not just what has happened in the past with the power of this funding. this is a message and passage to this bill is a message to our children saying that Americans believe and are willing to invest in a fundamental right to a welcoming, accessible, and inspiring out of doors,” said Semmes.