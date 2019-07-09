With the heat of summer here, remember: Don’t leave kids or pets in hot cars

While near 90 degree weather can be nice by the beach, it’s extremely dangerous for animals and people sitting in parked cars.

In fact, according to the National Weather Service, even if the outside air temperatures are cooler, around 75 degrees, cars left in the sun can easily heat up to a dangerous 104 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

So what should you do if you come upon a child or animal sitting in a hot car, with the driver nowhere in sight?

Prescott Nadeau, Williston Fire Department’s senior firefighter, had these tips.

“Number 1: Call 911. Get the fire department, get the police department heading that way,” he said.

“Number 2: Stay with that vehicle and keep a general idea of time. We want to know how long that dog has been in that car, how long that child has been in that car.

“And then number 3, if that pet or that child is in distress, feel free to break that window.

According to PETA since last year, there have been at least 79 hot weather-related animal deaths.