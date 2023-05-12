Mall walking has been a tradition at the Champlain Centre mall for years, but now it’s getting a facelift with the creation of “The Inside Track” program.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing ‘The Inside Track’, which is just kind of bolstering our mall walker program,” said mall General Manager Lisa Gettey.

The new program comes with floor decals, maps across the mall, bike racks outside, and a new water bottle filling station.

The improvements were made possible by the “Creating Healthy Schools and Communities” grant through the Clinton County Health Department.

“The purpose of this grant is to reduce obesity rates in high need communities like ours, and so the Clinton County Health Department is working with that grant to implement changes in the community that are sustainable to help create better access to physical activity and healthy and nutritious foods,” said Mandie Bechard from the health department.

One avid mall walker, who gets in more than 10 miles of walking per day, says the program is not just about physical activity, but also community building.

“We’re all together, we meet at the same time everyday, we’ve been able to share information about one another, phone numbers to keep in contact, I call it a family because it really is,” said Heather Langlois.

There are two designated tracks called “The Land” and “The Lake” and the floor decals allow people to follow whichever track they want.

The launching of the new program was held at Senior Planet in the mall, but the program is open to anybody looking to be more physically active and meet people in the community.