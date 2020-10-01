The newly-restored Rock-Point Peninsula is a “nice, urban wilderness in the heart of Burlington”

The Rock Point and Arms Forest Coalition announced the opening of a newly-restored trail system.

The coalition celebrated its three-year project, which set out to protect the critical old-growth shoreline forests and improve public access to the 163 acres of land.

The Episcopal Church in Vermont has owned and cared for the land since 1854, but the Lake Champlain Land Trust and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board partnered together to ensure the Abenaki shoreline is protected and remains untouched.

Chris Boget says this is one of the most significant shoreline projects Lake Champlain Land Trust has done in 42 years.

“We’ve invested in these safety railings on these overlooks and the trails we just walked over with staircases and boardwalks and just a way to invite the public here with free public access to enjoy these spectacular overlooks and trails…just a really nice urban wilderness in the heart of Burlington,” said Boget.

The scenic trail is located just two miles from the Queen City.