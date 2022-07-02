Places all over Vermont and the North Country are getting ready to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

In 1777, Fort Ticonderoga was under siege by 7,000 British soldiers.

“Fort Ticonderoga is a place where American soldiers during the revolutionary war held the line for liberty,” says the Vice President of Public History at Fort Ticonderoga Stuart Lilie. “They succeeded in defending what the continental congress called on paper the Declaration of Independence which we celebrate on July 4.”

But the Fort now serves as a historical site that strives to bring history back to life.

“We re-enact and portray the past,” says Fort Ticonderoga artifice tailor Samantha Crumb.

“This weekend, the Fourth of July weekend we are representing soldiers of the American army in Ticonderoga here in 1777,” says artifice shoemaker Kevin Maher.

Kevin Maher’s job is to make shoes for soldiers.

“Whether or not they had shoes was whether or not they were successful of marching around and doing all the professional tasks of being a soldier,” Maher says.

Samantha Crumb is a tailor.

“All of the clothes that we wear at the fort are mad where using historical techniques. Right now, we’re making linen trousers and we get them done pretty quickly,” Crumb says.

Fort Ticonderoga isn’t the only place in the North Country celebrating the festivities.

Plattsburgh will have the annual parade. They’ll also be bringing back live music for this year’s celebration.

“It’s a free concert,” says Plattsburgh Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer. Our lineup is coming from the local community.”

Following the concert, the city will shoot fireworks in the sky at 9:30.

Some towns in Vermont like Bristol have not had fireworks since before the pandemic. A Bristol town official is looking forward to seeing crowds back on the streets.

“We’re a small town but lots of people come,” says Bristol Vermont Committee Treasurer Ted Lylis. It could get hectic and we like it that way.”

Bristol will have their fireworks on July 3. Plattsburgh’s fireworks will be on July 4.

To celebrate the fourth, Fort Ticonderoga will be having musket and cannon demonstrations and boat tours.