With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday – people around our area are getting ready.

“We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick.

“I’m not too concerned about it,” says driver Terri Bell.

“[I’m] not really worried about the storm,” says Massachusetts resident Shay Sullivan. “I didn’t know there was one coming but I hope everyone stays safe.”

If you do plan on driving on the roads, you’re going to want to take some notes from Vtrans officials and Auto Repair Service Owners.

“Give yourself extra time, so you don’t need to rush to get to where you need to go,” says Todd Law – a Deputy Director at Vtrans. “Don’t make any abrupt movements, no quick stops or accelerations left and right. Give yourself adequate distance between yourself and around you.”

“Take your time, slow down and don’t be a hero trying to go 70 miles an hour on the interstate,” says Charles Handy, the owner of Handy’s Service Center in Burlington.

Because if you do, you may find your car at an Auto Repair Center.

“We pick up a lot of people who turn the corners and slide right into a curve and damage their front end very badly,” Handy says.

Most of the time, Handy says it’s because people don’t have snow-tires.

One of the main difference between a car with snow-tires versus a car without snow-tires is the ability of the wheel to grip the snow.

Vtrans plans to be out in full force with 250 plow trucks ready to go. And Vtrans officials warn drivers not to crowd the plow.

For the latest weather conditions – you can tune in to our forecasts with our Skytracker Meteorologists.