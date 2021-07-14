The Onion City celebrates Bastille Day

A national holiday in France, celebrated in Winooski. It’s Bastille day.

The French Alliance of the Lake Champlain Region put on the event in Landry Park.

“They call it Bastille Day because the Bastille was stormed on this day in French history,” Lucas Dunn, teacher for the French Alliance said. “And it sparked the French Revolution.”

In France, thousands of troops marched in a parade in Paris and warplanes flew up above, all in honor of this day. In Winooski there was music, and lots of French pastries.

“There are a lot of people who speak French that are around us who have different connections with the French language,” Dunn said.

One of those people is Danielle Chaikin, she was born in Paris.

“I moved to Vermont in 1992. I met my husband in Paris,” Chaikin said. “He was on vacation, so I moved to Vermont.”

There are many things she misses about her country, most of all her family.

“I go once a year because my mom is 88-years-old,” Chaikin said.

One thing that makes her feel at home is the French Alliance in Vermont.

“They have a group lecture that you could read in French, and discuss the book like every week,” Chaikin said. “You have food events and cocktail day.”

Sabrina Milano is the Interim President of the alliance and said it’s important to have events like this in the community.

“We are so close to Quebec and we have so many people that have immigrated, and we really want to keep that culture alive,” Milano said.