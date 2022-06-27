Winooksi was filled with laughter, music and the smell of a French-Canadian delicacy Monday for the 15th annual French Heritage Day.

“Une journee pour celebrer le patrimoine francais a Winooski” translates to “A day to celebrate French heritage in Winooski,” and the event provided an opportunity to practice speaking French and learn about the connection Vermont and Winooski nave to French-speaking regions of the world.

“We have a lot of people that moved to this area from Quebec over the years and we also have a lot of community members that come from French speaking Africa,” said Thomas Renner, a contest judge.

The French language comes into play when you say the word Vermont, a French translation of green mountain.

“French settlers were some of the first non-native American settlers to come to Winooski,” said Meredith Bay-Tayack, who organized the event.

One feature that brings people to the festival is a contest to make the best meat pie, or la tourtière. What makes the perfect tourtière? Meat, more meat and lots of spices.

Linus Leavens said he made his version of the French Canadian delicacy “out of venison from a deer that I shot, with a homemade crust with lard that I rendered yesterday, using a pork leaf lard. And I’m serving it up with a side of onion gravy.”

He talked about what brings him back to the festival year after year.

“I have a family tradition,” he said. “I had a Mamere when I was really small she came to live with us. My mother and her mother, the Mamere, spoke French in the household. A lot of the culture didn’t get handed down but I’m doing what I can to preserve it.”

Bay-Tayack said groups have passed the torch of hosting the festival to each other to keep the tradition alive.

“My organization has been involved in the French Heritage Day for a few years before that and before that it was hosted by the Winooski Historical Society and a couple of other groups and then before that it was hosted in Vergennes, she said. “So it’s been through a lot of iterations, but there’s still so much love for this event that we want to keep it going.”