Rutland, VT — The Paramount Theater in Rutland is getting a makeover in the coming years. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development has played a big part in the revitalization efforts, as $345,000 was granted through Vermont’s Capital Investment Program for renovations. The Richardson Building, which is owned by the Paramount, will also see renovations.

“The project to expand the Paramount’s physical footprint and financial impact here in our community, is now one step closer to becoming a reality,” said Eric Mallette, Executive Director of the Paramount Theater.

The lengthy project is expected to cost $4.9 million but once the expansion is completed, Mallette anticipates the theater will result in an additional $650,000 of financial impact on the community each year.

“Rooted in enhancing patron experience and economic impact, the setting the stage for our future campaign includes extensive lobby upgrades, improved concession, and box office operations,” said Mallette. “We’ll also be attending to greater ADA accessibility, and of course energy efficiency.”

There will also be additional bathrooms on several levels of the building.

Governor Phil Scott addressed the project during his weekly press conference. “In order to have strong, healthy communities, every region of our state needs good jobs, housing, thriving downtowns,” said Governor Scott. “Outdoor recreation, arts and entertainment. All things to help keep and attract working families.”

The restoration includes a $4,000 square foot, rentable venue on the fourth floor of the Richardson. “Think of conferences, non-profit fundraisers, workforce development trainings,” said Mallette.

According to Mallette, The Paramount saw 65,000 guests in 2019, and after a period of being closed due to the pandemic, he is hopeful that attendance will rise to those numbers again.

“We’re so grateful for the forward-thinking vision of Governor Scott, and the commitment to our region from the offices of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and the Vermont Department of Economic Development,” said Mallette.

Once started, Mallette ays the renovation could take up to four years.