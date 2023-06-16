Burlington VT — The Richard Kemp Center in Burlington will be celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17. The center strives to create access, provide resources, and increase opportunities for BI-POC community members.

They’ll be hosting an open house from 1 pm to 6 pm where people can get to meet fellow members in the community. The open house will feature a Vermont black history display.

Organizers say celebrating black history is important in a state like Vermont.

“I think it’s essential with Vermont being the second whitest state in the country,” says Isaac Owusu, the Director of Community Engagement at the Richard Kemp Center. “There’s this notion that black people aren’t here but there’s a real presence and there are real disparities in the black and brown communities.

“It’s about liberation,” says Vincent Mitchell, the Program Manager of Youth Activities. “It’s about recognizing how that this country was built on the backs of blacks. We have to really understand that our power minute by minute hour by hour, the more we know our story the more we know our power.”

The Center is working on expanding its programs and activities for children in the community through an online fundraiser. The money will help establish the center as a place where children can work after school. Organizers have raised over $5,000 dollars so far and are hoping to reach their goal of $10,300. A link to donate can be found here.