Local 22 & 44’s Spencer Thomas was live in Plattsburgh, New York, as the annual Salvation Army – Plattsburgh Thanksgiving community dinner went underway.

With help from local businesses and volunteers, the Salvation Army will serve hundreds a free hot meal for Thanksgiving. Army Major Robin Hager tells us, “everybody in the community is welcome”.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in their dining room this year at the South Catherine Street building.

