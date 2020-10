Well mark this down on the calendar! Today was the first snowy morning commute, with slick conditions reported on the interstate although the one saving grace was the warmer pavement temps that didn't allow much to stick! A few tough spots were reported early on the interstate, but generally road conditions weren't bad!

Showers, with some light wintry mix in the higher mountain peaks will continue through this afternoon and evening. Nothing terribly heavy, mostly light drizzle with a couple tenths to a quarter inch expected.