Vermont reported 175 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had 47 of the infections. There were 35 in Orleans County and 28 in Franklin County. Bennington County had 16, Rutland County had 12 and Lamoille County had 11. There were seven in Addison County, followed by six in Windham County and five in Washington County. Caledonia County had four, Windsor County had three and Essex County had one.

Out of more than 340,000 people that have taken more than 1,190,000 total tests, there have been 16,890 cases and 14,121 people recovered. Two hundred and eight Vermonters have died.