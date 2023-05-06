ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – The fourth annual Vermont Cannabis Convention is currently underway at the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend. The convention serves as a platform for local cannabis business owners and investors to network and gain insights from one another. According to organizers, this year’s event has witnessed the highest attendance in its four-year history, with a notable presence of 130 different cannabis retailers and industry experts.

The convention provides a valuable opportunity for individuals in the cannabis industry to exchange ideas and forge connections. Tito Bern, the owner of Bern Gallery and a grower himself, expressed his enthusiasm for engaging with fellow growers, stating, “As a grower, I love talking to other growers and meeting everybody. I just had a great conversation with the gas factories guys, and it’s great.”

Mathew and Krystal, small business owners who traveled from Maryland, shared their experience of meeting a diverse range of individuals associated with the cannabis industry. They interacted with dispensary owners, farmers, and other small businesses connected to the cannabis sector. Mathew highlighted their unique role as both business owners and scientists, stating, “My wife’s a scientist, so we’re unicorns in this space, and we want to be examples and trailblazers too.”

The convention will continue tomorrow, offering additional opportunities for cannabis education. Starting at 11 AM and running until 3 PM, participants can attend educational sessions focused on various aspects of the cannabis industry.

The Vermont Cannabis Convention serves as a vital platform for fostering connections, sharing knowledge, and promoting collaboration within the local cannabis community.