Theft of South Burlington ATM leads to search for suspects

Police in South Burlington are looking for two people that they accuse of stealing an automated teller machine.

It’s said to have happened at the Jolley gas station and convenience store at 1830 Shelburne Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The two men shown in the surveillance camera photo included here are believed to have loaded the ATM into a dark-colored Mitsubishi sedan before driving away.

The store was closed at the time. Investigators wrote in an email that the pair got inside through doors on the south side of the building, but they did not mention if the suspects broke in.

If you know anything about the incident, the South Burlington Police Department is asking you to call them at (802) 846-4111.