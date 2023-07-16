Vermont State Police want to know who used an excavator to break into a convenience store in Weathersfield and steal an automated teller machine.

Troopers provided the surveillance camera photo shown with this story. It was taken shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday at Downers Corner Store at the Route 106 and Route 131 intersection.

Investigators say someone used the excavator to remove one of the store’s walls, carry an ATM out of the building and unload the ATM into a car on Upper Falls Road. General descriptions of the car and of the person operating the excavator were not available Sunday.

Authorities are asking you to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 if you know anything else.