At ‘This Place in History,’ we’re at the Proctor Maple Research Center in Underhill, Vermont as it celebrates 75 years of maple research and production.

“This is the oldest Maple Research Center in the world. There’s only two other ones in Northern New York and one in Canada,” said Steve Perkins, Executive Director of the Vermont History Society. “So, we’re gonna go talk to Dr. Tim Perkins, who’s the director of the Proctor Research Center, the Proctor Maple Research Center, and he’s going to walk us through the process and also talk about some of the history of this place. But also the really great work that they’re doing to promote the industry and the science of maple production.”

“In this particular space, we do a lot of set up for various experiments that we’re doing on maple trees and maple syrup, and trying to understand the process and the chemistry and quality of maple syrup,” said Dr. Timothy Perkins, Director of the Proctor Maple Research Center.

“What about the Proctor Maple Research Center in its early days?”

“Originally this was the Harvey Farm for many, many years, and they had a sugaring operation here. But in the 1940s, the governor was convinced that the university should have its own research station dedicated to Maple production,” said Dr. Perkins. UVM had been doing research on maple trees for many, many years. Way back to the 1800s. But the governor thought that it would be advantageous for Vermont to have its own research station.”

“To be clear, the governor himself bought the land?”

“He was a man of means and he purchased the land and donated it to the university in 1946. 1947 was the first year of research collection and production of maple syrup by the university. So this is our 75th season of research and production,” said Dr. Perkins.

“Back in the day were processes different than they are today?”

“They were. Seventy-five years ago when this place was started, they would have had a spout that was much bigger, they would a hole that was far deeper and they would have been using a bucket,” said Dr. Perkins.

“Now we’re using a very very small tap hole a shallow tap hole and back. That’s really the key difference with the vacuum. We can double the yield, the amount of sap we’re getting from a tree by using excellent sanitation practices. Fifty years ago, we might have expected somewhere between two tenths and a quarter of a gallon of maple syrup per tap. Our long term record here is six tenths of a gallon per tap. So we’re doing triple what they did 50 years ago,” said Dr. Perkins.

“How long does it take to create that final product?”

“If you’re boiling sap, then they will it will be many, many hours. If we’re starting with sap that has been concentrated through reverse osmosis we can cut that down by 75 percent or more. This particular facility is set up to compare different methods of processing sap into maple syrup,” said Dr. Perkins.

“So a question that’s very close to most Vermonters is taste of syrup.”

“We do a lot of taste studies after we’ve done the production of the syrup to look at whether or not the quality and the flavor as change. So for us when we when we compare two different things like reverse osmosis, we will then assemble a taste panel of 20 to 30 individuals typically who know the flavor maple and are very experienced with it,” said Dr. Perkins.

‘At This Place in History’