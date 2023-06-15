“We are in Canaan, Vermont, about as far northeast as you can go and stay in the state of Vermont,” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “We’re going to be talking about this library — one of the oldest buildings in town and, really, an architectural gem. So, Dennis Fuller, who’s the chair of the Canaan Historical Society, is going to meet us here and he’s going to talk about that building and show us inside.”

“This beautiful shade of yellow that the exterior is painted in is actually the original color,” Mike Hoey noted.

“We think it’s the original color,” Fuller replied. “I mean, there’s no color photos from the 1840s! Most of the historic buildings that I’ve seen in Vermont are a shade of yellow. I know Derby did some research; their building is the same color.

“It was built in 1846 by a gentleman from Canada. He heard that the (stagecoach) route was going to be running from Portland, Maine into Montreal. His name was Fernando Jacobs.

“It was rumored this was a stop on the Underground Railroad. Nothing that we’ve found would prove that this was. It’s very possible — but, you know, it’s only a mile to the Canadian border, so it’s hard to believe that someone would stop here before they went into Canada if they could just walk up there.

“People have found hidden rooms in here, and I think more likely the hidden rooms are from later years, during Prohibition. At one time, there was a smuggling of butter. You couldn’t have yellow butter, so people were going to Canada and smuggling butter.

“Of course, in Prohibition, there was a lot of alcohol that was smuggled. My family was involved smuggling alcohol that I’ve heard. People bragged about that for years.”

Hoey interjected, “Quote, ‘butter’, end quote!”

Perkins asked, “And then, how did the Ward family become engaged with this house?”

“Well, Alice Ward,” Fuller said. “Alice Harvey was her maiden name. They lived here. It was a farm, and the Harveys lived here. And this Dr. (Artemus) Ward came to town, became enamored with Alice Harvey and they were married. He set up a doctor’s office here in the building, so it was Dr. Ward’s office here for a number of years.

“After he died, she lived here with her family, and then when she died in (1930), she left this building to the town to be used specifically, as she said, as a library and reading room.”

“Anytime you Google ‘Canaan, (Vermont),’ this facade of this building often comes up.” Perkins observed. “So, when we say to people ‘how can you visit the building?’, it’s right in the middle of Canaan!”

Hoey said, “The bright yellow paint certainly makes it hard to miss!”

“It is on the National Register of Historic Places,” Fuller agreed. “They can drive over here, or the library has a website.”

The Canaan Historical Society is located on its second floor. Much of its collection is from the early years of the local logging industry, and we’ll look at it in next week’s installment.