This yogurt dip is “pumpkin” to talk about

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

Registered Dietitian, Devon Brownlee, with No Diet Dietitian, is teaching us how to make the most out of a classic fall ingredient.

She tells us, “Pumpkin is actually a really versatile ingredient to use for both sweet and savory dishes. It has a lot of nutritional benefits that a lot of us don’t realize! It’s really high in filling fiber, and it also has key vitamins for immunity, which is really important in the fall season, like Vitamin A. So, this is a great snack option…”

Pumpkin Pie Yogurt Dip:

  1. Start by scooping out some Plain Greek Yogurt
  2. Mix with canned pumpkin
  3. Add in “warming fall spices”
    • Ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves (Tip from Devon: For a sweeter dip, include maple syrup, and vanilla extract)
  4. Dip your favorite treats into your pumpkin concoction!

Can’t wait to sink your teeth into some spooky sweets? Check out these Halloween-themed snacks. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.

