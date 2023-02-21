Ukrainians in Vermont and those with family ties to the country applauded President Joe Biden’s surprise trip to Kyiv this week to pledge solidarity in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

“It shows the whole world that the US will not leave Ukraine alone, they’re going to be our support and ally for years to come,” said Rodion Pedyuk, a Ukrainian student at Norwich University.

Yana Walder, who has family in Kharkiv, said, “It was the best surprise. It’s such a great move to show solidarity and friendship with Ukraine.”

Nearly a year after the invasion, some, like Walder, are still sending aid to friends and family. She uses PayPal to send money to loved ones in Kharkiv, and aid organizations are working to send more help.

Common Man for Ukraine, a grassroots, New Hampshire-based organization, has so far provided 750 tons of food, 10,000 sleeping bags, and hundreds of generators for kids.

The organization is making their fourth trip to Ukraine on Monday.

“We’ll get up and begin the journey to Ukraine and deliver up to 10-12 orphanages up to 15 tons of food and 15 sleeping bags,” said Susan Ma, cofounder of Common Man for Ukraine. “We bring them Ukrainian books to read, and we bring them love.”

The group is expected to land in Warsaw for President Biden’s speech on Tuesday, and their message will be clear for the President.

“Remember these kids. The trauma they’re facing, even if we keep them warm and leave lights on for them. The trauma they’re facing is immeasurable. They don’t know if mom is still alive, they don’t know if dad is still alive. They don’t know if they have a home to go back to,” said Ma.

Pedyuk is thankful to have organizations like this one by his side. “It’s not just the American government, but the American people that are loving for us. I don’t know how I’d go without life without their support.”

The one-year anniversary of the start of the war is Friday, and in Montpelier, a candlelit vigil is planned on the Statehouse steps Friday evening.