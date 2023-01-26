Those in the Hinesburg community are seeing delays in receiving their mail.

Postal Service Officials say they’re aggressively hiring but not seeing the number they want to see at hiring events.

The delay in mail has taken its toll on small business owners like artist Alyx Kasupski.

“[One time], the package I needed to send out [had a] piece arrive late,” says Kasupski. “I took 15-20% off the sale because the client was upset, it hurts business owners and people in general.”

Delays in receiving mail can be especially challenging for those waiting for medication.

“Personally, I got a letter from my doctor, but it never came,” says Hinesburg Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell. “I happened to call the doctor, [and] they said did you get my letter? I said no, do you know about the mail in Hinesburg?”

“We had some pet medication that was supposed to be here, but it never came so I had to pick up more medication,” says St. George resident Jane Rowe.

Rowe says getting mail in St. George is also a challenge and was hoping for better luck in Hinesburg.

Although some Hinesburg residents are frustrated over the slow delivery of their mail, they do understand the challenges that post office workers face.

“I feel terrible for those who are working because they’re working so hard,” Rowe says. “There’s just not enough people to work.”

“Nothing we can do so all we can do is appeal to those who are in charge,” Lovell says. “It’s just unacceptable, this is a service that’s part of the United States federal government.”

The Hinesburg Selectboard reached out to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders earlier this week.

The Senator responded in a letter back saying in part, “Postal delays are unacceptable. Period. Vermonters and people across the country deserve better.”

The postal service has held a number of job fairs in Vermont – including one on Thursday in Barre. A post office official says staffing has made it tough to backfill absences due to vacation and illness.

Steve Doherty with the postal service adds, “we are using all of the tools at our disposal …. Authorizing overtime as needed, realigning personnel and resources as needed, delivering earlier in the morning and later into the evening, delivering on Sundays and utilizing management personnel, in emergency situations.”

Doherty urges anyone interested in a career with the postal service to go to the USPS website and apply.