For the first time in 33 years, Lake Placid will host the ski jumping World Cup and thousands are already set to come watch.

After the FISU Games and the Empire State Games, Lake Placid is now getting ready to host the world’s top ski jumpers.

“They haven’t been in America since 2004,” said General Manager of the Ski Jumping Complex Rebecca Dayton. “his is really a big deal to have a World Cup back in the United States and certainly here in Lake Placid and we’re really excited to welcome these athletes and a whole bunch of spectators for a really exciting event.”

Dayton said everyone is very excited to have Lake Placid back on the World Cup map. “We’ve sold over 12,000 tickets now for the event which is amazingly exciting,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of international fans coming, particularly polish fans, ski jumping in Poland is a super popular sport and the Polish-American communities have really rallied behind this event, and they’re coming from as far way as Chicago.

Dayton said it this event will likely have the most spectators at the ski jumps since the 1980 Olympics For the skiers themselves, it’s one of the last weekends they’ll be able to compete before the world championships taking place in Placina, Solvenia next month.

State investments were key to making the World Cup possible, as state funding ahead of the FISU World University Games allowed the jumps to get a new gondola, elevator, and refrigerated tracks inside the jumps.

Tickets are still available for this weekend, so go to https://lakeplacidlegacysites.com/todo/fis-ski-jumping-world-cup/ to find out how you can see the world’s best athletes.