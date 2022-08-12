Burlington, VT — One of Burlington’s great traditions, the Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale, is happening through Sunday and is an opportunity to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, stores put out tents with discounted items lining the street, as thousands of people are expected to visit.

Outdoor Gear Exchange is among many stores taking part. “They can expect deals across the board, anything from paddling, bike and ski apparel, camping, and footwear,” said Dave Botjer, Merchandising Director of OGE. “You are looking at anywhere between 25 to 75 percent off current season product that just went discounted roughly around 25 percent off whereas seasons from the past are discounted further and we are clearing out some of that old inventory.”

Botjer says events like this helps the store in many ways. “It makes room for new products, but it also adds revenue and helps pay the local salaries for everything like that and just to sustain as a business.”

At least 30 stores are participating in the sidewalk sale, offering up to 70 percent off on their merchandise. Samantha McGinnis, the Project and Event Manager for Church Street Marketplace says they anticipate seeing close to 25,000 people.

“We felt a real buzz of excitement and energy and feel like we are moving on from the pandemic and seeing a lot of people on the streets,” said McGinnis. She adds it’s a great way to support the community. “These people are the heart of our community. They are our friends and neighbors and what makes Burlington and Vermont special.”

The final day of the sidewalk sale is Sunday.