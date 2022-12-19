7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.

Green Mountain Power is putting a massive effort into restoring the power. In anticipation for the snowstorm, crews were tripled and positioned before the storm hit but the Nor’easter proved too intense, as the heavy snow downed many powerlines.

The rough work conditions and blocked roads led to even more difficulty for the crew. The power is predicted to successfully be restored by the end of Monday.

Several schools and offices were closed in anticipation of the snowstorm. The worry for unsafe driving conditions was justified as countless main commute routes were unable to be cleared. Many residents were not able to leave their houses as a result of the snow, which left their access to food and supplies minimal.

North Country and New Hampshire residents were left in the dark for part of the weekend, but most of their power has since been restored.