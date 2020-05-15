Thousands show up to food distribution in Berlin

As we finish up the eighth week under Governor Phil Scott’s, stay home stay safe orders, food insecurity across the state has grown tremendously. Friday was the first day of the Farm to Famililes Food Box program, an initiative aimed at putting food products from local farmers into the hands of those in need.

People waited in line for hours, and William Hebert was one of them. “Times are tough right now for everybody, so this definitely will help if they have enough supplies,” says Hebert

Officials estimate over 1,000 cars were at the Edward F. Knapp State Airport in Berlin.

Adam King, the Offficer in charge of food distribution for the Vermont National Guard says, “We expected that there was going to be a high turnout, but not this high, this is just amazing. There were people here when we got here at 7:30, there were some people already here waiting in line cause we didnt open until 10. Definitely a lot more than we expected.”

And while that may have been shocking to some, Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles, says he and his team were hardly surprised. “We know from experience from Tropical Storm Irene, from the Great Recession, that when theres a huge economic shock, that a lot of people do not have resources to cushion them.”

The food bank, with help from the National Guard, plan on holding distributions 5 days a week, at least until June 30.

Click here to find all of the dates, times and locations for distributions.