Brattleboro, VT — The Vermont Drug Task Force has been investigating crack cocaine and fentanyl sales and distribution in Brattleboro since the autumn of 2021.

Suspected drug activities were reported around the Great River Terrace housing complex and over the course of the investigation, detectives conducted several successful controlled purchases of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

On January 20, the Vermont Drug Task Force, Brattleboro Police Department, the FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations carried out two search warrants in the Great River Terrace housing complex.

Three men, 42-year-old Scott Camara of Brattleboro, 42-year-old Jesse Johnson of Brattleboro, and 30-year-old Quinton Williams of Boston were arrested. They were issued citations to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on charges for selling cocaine and fentanyl.