On Wednesday, Jay Peak, one of the largest ski resorts in the Green Mountain State was put on auction. The online private auction began around 11 am with a starting bid at $58 million.

After an initial bid increase of $1.75 million, each additional bid increased by a quarter of a million dollars. There are three bidders competing and while Steve Wright, President and General Manager of Jay Peak says the bidding is lasting longer than he expected, he sees it as a good sign.

“Each would be presented with an update as to where the asset was priced at and they were then given the opportunity to increase their bid. The process today has been very aggressive in terms of pushing the number up. We can’t push where we’re at but we feel extraordinary good of where we’re at right now.”

Some long-time visitors have been keeping an eye out for the results.

“I hope somebody local buys it Instead of the big ski ones,” said Guru Iyer, a resident from New Jersey. “Hopefully somebody local enough and someone able to manage it well enough. Being local has its own charm.”

“I think it’d be silly of them to make major changes to this place unless there’s something I don’t know about,” said Kris Vanorsdeo of New York City. “When you think about the people that are driving in here on the weekend, it’s full on the weekends. During ski season, this is a generational place for people to ski.”

Vanorsdeo hopes that regardless of whoever ends up owning the resort, it continues to thrive. “There’s so much you can do. Outside of ski season, you got disc golf, you got mountain biking and a beautiful golf course. And then you can bike and run. We’re gonna be coming back up for a longer stay in the winter this year as opposed to Aspen. So yeah we’re looking forward to being up here more and already planning for 3 months next summer.”

“I’m gonna come here to ski again regardless of who the owner is,” said Iyer. “I hope to see it grow and get better.”

New ownership could mean a fresh start for Jay Peak. The resort was at the center of one of the largest fraud cases in Vermont’s history.

“The previous ownership group got into some hot water with it,” said Wright. “Did some things they shouldn’t have done and subsequently put into receivership.”

Jay Peak officials are ready to put that history behind them and Wright still expects Jay Peak to thrive as a ski and summer resort. HE expects the new owners to add much needed infrastructure-like new lifts and new snowmaking machines.