Three Burlington beaches reopen: several were closed due to algae blooms

Three beaches were back open today after weeks of on and off closures because of toxic algae blooms.

July 12 was the first sighting of blue-green algae in the Burlington area.

“So last year we had a lot of closings for the blooms,” Cindi Wight, Director of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront said. “It seems like this year unfortunately seems to be repeating a pattern from last year.”

Wight said due to the fact we have low lake levels, it doesn’t help. But they are making sure the water is safe for everyone.

“So we use a visual inspection for the blooms,” Wight said. “Our staff are trained for what to look for and the reason that you are supposed to stay out of the water is that they can be toxic. It’s not healthy for you, especially the dogs.”

Leddy, Texaco and North Beaches tested clear and were open Friday.

Liz Chadwick, a UVM student, headed to North Beach with a friend that is visiting.

“I have been wanting to show Angie all around Burlington,” Chadwick said. “I figured it’s a classic place for people to take their friends when they are visiting.”

The girls told me they were excited to enjoy the nice weather.

“So far it’s great,” Angie Serafini said. “ I have heard so much about this beach because lots of college kids hang out here. All of our friends are always posting here so it’s like I had to go to the infamous beach.”

Chadwick said she did hear about the algae blooms.

“I actually saw it,” Chadwick said. “I was boating with my boyfriend a few weeks ago and we saw it in the water. We just stayed in the boat.”

People are urged to pay attention to social media, and signs before they want to swim.

“I love the beach, I am excited to be here,” Serafini said.