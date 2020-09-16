Three charged in shooting of man found dead on roadside in 2018

CONCORD, Vt. (AP) — Three people are facing charges in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on a rural road in Concord, Vermont, two years ago.

Krystal Whitcomb, John Welch of New Hampshire, and Michael “Moe” Hayes, of Washington, D.C. were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of carrying and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime with death resulting.

The U.S. attorney’s office said it will not seek the death penalty against Whitcomb, Hayes and Welch. Phone messages were left for lawyers for Whitcomb and Hayes.

Welch’s attorney said Wednesday that he had no comment on the indictment at this time.