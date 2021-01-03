Three coronavirus deaths, 158 new cases Saturday throughout our region

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

In its first update since New Year’s Eve, the Vermont Department of Health reported three COVID-19 death on Saturday and 71 new cases. Chittenden County had 25 of the new infections. Franklin County had 11 of them and Windsor County had 10. There were six each in Rutland County and Windham County. Addison County had five, while Orange County had four and Bennington County had two. Caledonia County and Lamoille County had one apiece.

Out of more than 266,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 708,000 total tests, there have been 7,689 cases and 5,188 people recovered. One hundred thirty-nine Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 50 new infections and Sullivan County had 21. This was also the Granite State’s first report of 2021. Grafton County has had 1,177 cases and nine deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 451 cases and six deaths. New Hampshire had 1,178 new cases over the two-day period for a tally of 45,184 cases out of more than 550,000 people tested. Ten new deaths made for a total of 769 statewide; 37,947 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 16 new cases, making 793 cases with eight deaths and 774 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.