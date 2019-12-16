Three inmates face charges for disturbance at Southern State Correctional Facility

Arthur Crandall (L), Dakota Gardner (C) and Logan Wheeler (R) all face aggravated assault charges. Gardner is accused of attacking a corrections officer.

Three Vermont prison inmates have been charged in connection to a series of assaults during a disturbance in November at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The charges follow an investigation into separate assaults on a corrections officer and an inmate during what officials called a “dangerous and escalating situation” on Nov. 19.

According to officials, one inmate, Dakota Gardner, 29, suddenly attacked Corrections Officer George Neathawk with “several improvised weapons.” Gardner was subdued and arrested. Neathawk was injured and treated at Springfield Hospital and released.

On Monday, Vermont State Police said two inmates in the prison’s India Unit, Arthur Crandall and Logan Wheeler, were arrested for allegedly attacking another inmate during the disturbance.

Gardner, Crandall and Wheeler are scheduled to be in Windsor County Superior Court on Dec. 31 to face charges of aggravated assault. Gardner also faces charges of assaulting a corrections officer.