A Bennington County woman in her 80’s was one of the three new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Vermont Department of Health on Thursday. The other cases are a woman in her 60s in Orange County and a Vermont resident in another case.

None of the people who tested positive are being treated in a hospital, the department said.

The department said it had completed 57 more tests since Wednesday, and the number of people being monitored for symtoms increased by about three dozen.