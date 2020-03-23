Three new coronavirus cases push Vermont’s statewide total to 52

The Green Mountain State has new cases of the coronavirus, but it only has a few of them. The Vermont Department of Health says it’s learned of three new patients since Saturday afternoon, bringing the total for the Green Mountain State to 52 positive cases.
Health officials have tested 1,158 people in Vermont so far and are monitoring 307 people for symptoms. Gov. Phil Scott has also ordered all business that require close physical contact to shut down by 8:00 p.m. Monday until further notice. Gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors are just a few of the types of establishments affected by the order.