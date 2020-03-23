Three new coronavirus cases push Vermont’s statewide total to 52

I hope everyone had a great weekend. Quiet weather will take us through early Monday morning under clear skies; expect lows in the teens & low 20s.

Active weather gradually returns Monday. The day will start dry but clouds will get thicker hour by hour. Expect rain & snow to spread from west to east starting in New York during the afternoon, reaching western Vermont & eastern New York by the evening. Meanwhile, southerly winds will increase and temperatures will climb well into the 30s to near 40° again. Monday night, rain switches to snow in most locations before precipitation quickly ends after midnight. There will be minor North Country accumulation, generally 1-3″; mountains will get a little more. Meanwhile, southern Vermont & most of New Hampshire will get about 3-6″. The southern Greens will get the jackpot from this one with areas of Bennington & Windham county getting over 8". The snow will be sticky and wet, coupled with wind gusts over 20mph, there may be some power outages. Roads will also be slippery no matter how much snow you get.