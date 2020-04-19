Three new coronavirus deaths in Vermont Saturday

Vermont has reported three new deaths of coronavirus patients Saturday, bringing the Green Mountain State’s total to 38. There are 803 total positive cases across the state, which is 24 more than were reported on Friday. The Vermont Department of Health is not indicating how many patients have recovered.

New Hampshire is now reporting one additional death, which brings the Granite State’s total to 38, the same as Vermont’s. State health officials said in an email on Saturday that the newly-reported patient who died was an elderly woman from Hillsborough County. The state has 1,342 patients altogether, 513 of whom have recovered from the virus. Grafton County and Sollivan County each have one new positive case, for totals of 45 patients and ten patients, respectively.

In New York, there are no new deaths in Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County. Clinton County now has 52 patients, 37 of whom have recovered. The Clinton County Health Department sent this information in an email Saturday afternoon; their count apparently includes several more patients than the official total from the state. Two have died, as has one other person who was believed to be positive but did not have a confirmed test result. Essex County is reporting 34 patients and 14 recoveries, while Franklin County has 13 positive cases with no indication of how many have recovered.