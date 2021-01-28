Three new COVID-19 cases reported at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

The Vermont Department of Corrections reported three new cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on Thursday.

18 others are quarantined due to possible exposure. It follows an earlier update that six staff members had tested positive.

On Thursday, DOC Commissioner James Baker spoke with the House Committee on Institutions and Corrections about the ongoing response.

“This week alone, we’re conducting almost 1,000 tests within our system,” Baker said. “Our strategy is to test to suppress. We now know, at the point we are in the virus, that our threat of it coming into the facility is going to come from the outside.”

One positive case was also reported at Southern State Correctional Facility.

Both facilities are on full lockdown until the results of another round of testing next week are processed.