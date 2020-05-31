Three new COVID-19 cases Saturday in our region; no new deaths

Vermont health experts report two new cases of coronavirus on Saturday for a statewide total of 977. Of these patients, 865 have now recovered. Fifty-five Vermonters have died; there were no new deaths Saturday, and there has been just one in the last two weeks.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County has one new patient for a total of 75, and with no new patients Saturday, Sullivan County remains with 19 patients. Each county has experienced one death. Granite State health officials say there are four new deaths statewide, bringing New Hampshire to 242. Nearly two-thirds of the state’s 4,545 patients are now feeling better.

There were no updates Saturday from public health leaders anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country, encompassing Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.