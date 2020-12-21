Three new COVID-19 deaths Sunday in our region, 140 new infections

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Vermont reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, which was also the second consecutive day it reported 94 new cases. Chittenden County had 31 of them, while Bennington County had 15 and Franklin County had 13. Orleans County and Windham County each had eight. There were five in Rutland County and three in both Addison County and Windsor County. Caledonia County and Lamoille County had two apiece. Orange County and Washington County each had one, and there were also two cases for which the county of origin hadn’t yet been determined.

Out of nearly 252,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 652,000 total tests, there have been 6,443 cases and 4,155 people recovered. One hundred and eleven Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 18 new infections and Sullivan County had 11. The two counties have had 952 cases and 360 cases, respectively. Eight people in Grafton County have died, as have five Sullivan County residents.

There were 947 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 36,542 cases out of more than 519,000 people tested. There were six newly-reported deaths for a total of 656 statewide; 28,978 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 17 new cases for a total of 582; eight people have died and 546 have recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.